No bond for murder suspect who was lost in Croatan National Forest last summer

Joshua Clauson made a brief court appearance Tuesday morning in Beaufort.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who spent eight days lost in the Croatan National Forest last summer will remain in jail on a murder charge.

Carteret County deputies said they arrested 20-year-old Joshua Clauson Monday for the murder of Daniel Brisson, who lived in Newport.

The 46-year-old man’s body was found on Harris Road, off U.S. 70, west of Morehead City early Sunday.

Clauson, who is homeless, made a brief first court appearance in Beaufort this morning before a Carteret County District Court judge.

The judge ordered Clauson to continue to be held without bond and set his next court date for April 1st.

Clauson is no stranger to law enforcement. Last summer, he spent eight days lost in the Croatan National Forest and sparked a nearly week-long search. Deputies said the man walked out of the woods, suffering from malnourishment and dehydration.

