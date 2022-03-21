Advertisement

Homeless man charged with murder after body found on Carteret County road

Joshua Clauson
Joshua Clauson(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who spent eight days lost in the Croatan National Forest has been charged with murder after a man’s body was found on a road early Sunday morning.

Carteret County deputies said they arrested 20-year-old Joshua Clauson today for the murder of Daniel Brisson, who lived in Newport.

The 46-year-old man’s body was found on Harris Road, off U.S. 70, west of Morehead City early Sunday.

Clauson, who is homeless, is being held without bond and has his first court appearance Tuesday morning in Beaufort.

Clauson is no stranger to law enforcement. Last summer, he spent eight days lost in the Croatan National Forest and sparked a nearly week-long search. Deputies said the man walked out of the woods, suffering from malnourishment and dehydration.

