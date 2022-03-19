ECU professor defines relations between China & Russia amid war in Ukraine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday on a nearly two-hour phone call.

Biden reportedly laid out the consequences China would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Some experts believe the partnership between China and Russia is concerning, as China has yet to call out Russia for its attacks against Ukraine.

According to Chinese state media, Xi said “the conflict is not in anyone’s interest,” at the beginning of the call with Biden.

Hanna Kassab, East Carolina University political science professor, understands the difficult position China is in.

“China and Russia have been best friends since 2008 when the BRICS alliance between Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa began to consider removing the United States as the most powerful country in the world,” Kassab said.

“They are directly challenging the United States. So I’m not surprised that they may assist Russia or not criticize them in public.”

American officials say they believe Xi has been unsettled by Russia’s invasion and the performance of Russia’s military, which has experienced setbacks since the invasion began weeks ago.

Before the conflict in Ukraine erupted, Biden made clear his intent to refocus American foreign policy toward Asia, where he views the competition between the U.S. and China as a defining challenge.

