State COVID-19 percent positive rate lowest since June

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive is at its lowest point since June, according to state data.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says 2.4% of the total COVID-19 tests on Tuesday came back positive (Tuesday is the most recent day with data available).

NCDHHS data further shows that 2.4% is the lowest the state’s COVID-19 positive percentage rate has been since June 29th when it was at 1.9%.

State daily COVID-19 cases are at 1,223 Thursday, down from 1,519 on Wednesday. Additionally, 769 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, down from 798 on Tuesday.

One death linked to the virus was reported on Wednesday. None have so far been reported as of 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

