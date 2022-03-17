Beaufort County United Way offers method to help Ukrainian refugees

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County United Way is encouraging anyone who wants to support relief efforts in Eastern Europe to give to the United for Ukraine Fund.

The nonprofit says donations for the fund, which was created by United Way Worldwide, support vetted nonpartisan organizations on the ground providing vital help to the refugees who need it most.

Some of these organizations include the United Way Romania, United Way Hungary, and Fundacja Dobrych Inicjatyw (Good Initiatives Foundation) in Poland.

“The United Ways in these countries are already heavily engaged in providing everything from housing and food to transportation and clothing, to formula and diapers and all the things you can imagine folks who have fled with nothing but the clothing on their backs need,” Sally Love, Beaufort County United Way executive director said.

“We are fortunate here in Eastern Carolina to have many caring, trusting people who want to step up and help where they can, how they can, and when they can. Giving through United Way’s United for Ukraine Fund is a simple, effective, and impactful way for them to do just that.”

More information about the United for Ukraine Fund can be found by visiting the Beaufort County United Way site.

Donations can be made here.

