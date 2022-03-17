Advertisement

Beaufort County United Way offers method to help Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country
Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country(Source: CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County United Way is encouraging anyone who wants to support relief efforts in Eastern Europe to give to the United for Ukraine Fund.

The nonprofit says donations for the fund, which was created by United Way Worldwide, support vetted nonpartisan organizations on the ground providing vital help to the refugees who need it most.

Some of these organizations include the United Way Romania, United Way Hungary, and Fundacja Dobrych Inicjatyw (Good Initiatives Foundation) in Poland.

“The United Ways in these countries are already heavily engaged in providing everything from housing and food to transportation and clothing, to formula and diapers and all the things you can imagine folks who have fled with nothing but the clothing on their backs need,” Sally Love, Beaufort County United Way executive director said.

More information about the United for Ukraine Fund can be found by visiting the Beaufort County United Way site.

Donations can be made here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties
Jon Civils
NECROPSY: Only plastic bag and hard plastic pieces found in stomach of dog starved to death
Asante Collins
Man wanted for helping Kinston shooting suspect
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Daylight Saving Time bill debated on Capitol Hill.
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Eastern Carolina professionals react

Latest News

Shaleta Bridges
Silver Alert issued for missing woman out of Wilson
200X The Cash game tickets
Greenville man celebrates $100,000 lottery prize
Strut Masters 2022
Registration underway for the 2nd annual Strut Masters Championship
Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19 response