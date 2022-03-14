Greenville police searching for driver after apparent hit & run kills boy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are searching for a hit & run driver after a boy was found dead in a ditch early this morning.

Greenville police said the crash happened on MacGregor Downs Road between Wyngate Drive and Joel Drive. The initial call came in as a person lying in a ditch.

Officers say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and right now the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to positively identify the victim. Police did confirm that a scooter was found at the scene.

Anyone who may have been in the area around 1:30 a.m. or witnessed the collision should call police at 252-702-4032 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.