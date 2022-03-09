SECRETARY OF STATE: Give to Ukrainians generously, but wisely

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall is urging North Carolinians to do their homework before donating to charities that say they are helping Ukrainian refugees.

Marshall cautions people against giving money to scam artists seeking to take advantage of residents’ desires to help. “That not only steals from the individuals making the contribution, it robs the victims who are in urgent and desperate need of assistance,” Marshall says.

The secretary advises people to be wary of high-pressure solicitations through social media and texts, as well as looking out for groups using names that resemble those of established, respected charities.

The North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State provided a list from Charity Navigator of charities helping humanitarian efforts in the region with ratings to show the most effective organizations. The Better Business Bureau also has a good resource called the Wise Giving Alliance.

The department reminds North Carolinians that North Carolina and Moldova have had a bilateral partnership agreement in place since 1999 and have worked on military and civilian projects together, including humanitarian efforts.

One of the organizations the partnership works with is the Moldova World Children’s Fund, which is taking donations to help refugees that are entering Moldova from neighboring Ukraine. According to Marshall, more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees are believed to have entered Moldova, with tens of thousands remaining.

Marshall adds, “Local food and clothing drives may not be the most practical way to get assistance to folks, given all the logistical challenges of getting those donations into the region.”

The secretary encourages people to call the North Carolina Investor Hotline at 800-688-4507 before signing over any money to make sure the person offering an investment and the investment itself is registered in North Carolina.

