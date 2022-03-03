ECU holds vigil in support of Ukraine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students at East Carolina University held a unity vigil on the Campus Mall Wednesday night in support of the people of Ukraine.

Candles were provided for all attendees and remarks were shared by university administrators.

Staff, who may be more experienced with war than students, stood by to help them understand the weight of a modern-day invasion. At the vigil, the school sent a message that everyone is standing united with the Ukrainian people.

”The main reason I felt it important to come was to show my unity for Ukraine, show my support and make sure everybody knows that it’s something I stand for,” Giuliana Roccisano, ECU student said. “We also deserve to live in a world that is free of war at our borders. That unity, that fellowship in each other, making sure we are staying together to keep ourselves grounded.”

A musical performance of the song Stand by Me concluded the ceremony. Attendees were asked to wear blue and yellow clothing, symbolic of the Ukrainian flag.

