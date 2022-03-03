Advertisement

ECU holds vigil in support of Ukraine

ECU holds vigil in support of Ukraine
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students at East Carolina University held a unity vigil on the Campus Mall Wednesday night in support of the people of Ukraine.

Candles were provided for all attendees and remarks were shared by university administrators.

Staff, who may be more experienced with war than students, stood by to help them understand the weight of a modern-day invasion. At the vigil, the school sent a message that everyone is standing united with the Ukrainian people.

”The main reason I felt it important to come was to show my unity for Ukraine, show my support and make sure everybody knows that it’s something I stand for,” Giuliana Roccisano, ECU student said. “We also deserve to live in a world that is free of war at our borders. That unity, that fellowship in each other, making sure we are staying together to keep ourselves grounded.”

A musical performance of the song Stand by Me concluded the ceremony. Attendees were asked to wear blue and yellow clothing, symbolic of the Ukrainian flag.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Captain David Holmes of the La Grange Volunteer Fire Department suffered a heart attack on...
Former fire chief who died in the line of duty brought home to La Grange
Police: High school student stabs another student at track practice on elementary school grounds

Latest News

Jada Summerville
Greenville police searching for missing teen with history of running away
Ayden food drive
Food drive held in Pitt County
Kinston City Hall
Masks no longer required in City of Kinston buildings
Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace
Duplin County sheriff retiring after serving 20 years
Dana Outlaw
New Bern mayor not running for re-election; seeking county commission seat