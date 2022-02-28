Cooper halting Russian liquor sales and terminating contracts with Russian firms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an executive order affecting Russian liquor sales in response to Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine.

Executive Order No. 251 directs state government agencies and departments to review their contracts and operations and terminate any agreements that directly benefit Russian entities.

The order includes alcohol sales, where the North Carolina ABC Commission is directed to review its list of approved products for any produced by Russian firms and to suspend the approval of those products as soon as possible.

Shortly after Cooper made the announcement, the state ABC Commission suspended the approval of Russian-produced products.

“The commission will continue to review the full list of approved products in North Carolina to determine whether additional suspensions should be applied. These suspensions will remain in effect until further notice and the commission will continue to adhere to all state and federal regulations.”

The order also includes purchase & contract, where the Department of Administration, Division of Purchase & Contract is told to terminate any contracts with Russian entities as soon as possible.

Three alcohol brands that would be affected are Hammer & Sickle, Beluga, and Russian Standard.

“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression,” Cooper said.

“Our state stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy, and their freedom.”

