State Supreme Court cracks down on video sweepstakes

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled video sweepstakes machines to be illegal forms of gambling.

The ruling was made in the appeals case in Onslow County in the State vs. Sandhill Amusement.

The Supreme Court ruled the law to be games where “chance predominates over skill.” Video games of chance are prohibited by North Carolina general statutes.

“I’m very grateful for this decision. I mean, this actually came out of Onslow County, as district attorney, I have been dealing with these cases since 2011,” Duplin County District Attorney Ernie Lee said.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said these sweepstakes investigations can require a number of resources.

“It’s a burden on the office because it takes a lot of man-hours to get out [to] investigate and find these places,” Lt. Shane Miller of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said. “And once you find them, that’s just [the] beginning of the investigation... Speaking as of now, we’re looking at probably ten establishments within the county that’s operating illegally.”

Miller says those operating a video sweepstakes machine can be charged with a misdemeanor.

“Or criminal enterprise if it’s five or more people. And we can prosecute it under criminal enterprise- then it could turn into a felony. It can swing from probation or prison time.”

