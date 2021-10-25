New daily cases hits three-month low in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new COVID-19 cases hit a three-month low on Monday in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were just 1,183 new cases on Monday.

The last time the number of daily new cases was this low was back on July 20th when it stood at 871.

Daily new cases have been on the decline since hitting its recent peak of 7,285 on September 17.

To date, nearly 1.5 million cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state.

The number of people in the hospital also continues to fall. On Monday, that stood at 1,527.

So far, 71% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

