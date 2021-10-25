Advertisement

New daily cases hits three-month low in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19 cases across the state.(WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new COVID-19 cases hit a three-month low on Monday in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were just 1,183 new cases on Monday.

The last time the number of daily new cases was this low was back on July 20th when it stood at 871.

Daily new cases have been on the decline since hitting its recent peak of 7,285 on September 17.

To date, nearly 1.5 million cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state.

The number of people in the hospital also continues to fall. On Monday, that stood at 1,527.

So far, 71% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgeon City
Jacksonville police investigate shooting at Sturgeon City
Two pedestrians dead after they were hit by a car in Roanoke Rapids
Two pedestrians hit and killed in Roanoke Rapids
New Bern Police Car
Investigation underway following New Bern car shooting
Mark Robb, 42, was found on Sunday.
Burglary suspect in custody, officials say
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid

Latest News

ECU requiring some employees to get vaccinations
"We’re finding far less hesitancy for boosters among those already vaccinated than we’ve...
Key takeaways from Elon Poll on vaccines in North Carolina
Craven County school board
Craven County school board votes to keep mask policy in place until cases drop
Evidence of waning vaccine immunity in what the FDA says drove its decision, but for now,...
Is mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccines safe? Experts weigh in.