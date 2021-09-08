Teacher of the Week: Clarence Pointe II from Riverside High School

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for September 8 is Clarence Pointe II from Riverside High School.

Pointe is an Eastern Carolina native. He graduated from Williamston High School in 2009 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in Business Management at ECU in 2013.

He used his business degree to teach business to high school students at Riverside High School. Additionally, he coaches girls basketball and track and field at the school.

Pointe also founded and leads the school’s gospel choir and Men of Valor group.

When he’s not in the classroom, he enjoys spending time with his wife Ashley and children, Cadence and Carter.

The person who nominated Mr. Pointe wrote, “My nominee for TOTW is Mr. Clarence Pointe, Jr. Mr. Pointe is an outstanding teacher who he teaches at Riverside High School and has the best leadership skills for our young people.

When something is going on, he is the one most of the children run to because they know not only does he listen to them, but they can trust him. He is highly respected by the teachers and the students.

I am a grandmother of one of the students there. And I am proud to say that he is an excellent role model for the children. Mr. Pointe is a loving husband and a very good father to two beautiful children. He has stepped out and formed a Gospel group composed of the children there at the school and they are still today going strong under his leadership.

He is by far a very fair and loyal teacher to the students he teaches. This is why I believe as a very young teacher, he has exemplified the best attitude and has shown such integrity and character. I would have loved to have been one of his students. The way the students talk about how down to earth he is and how he relates to them on all levels. He also represents God with integrity and is a very devout Christian.

Congratulations Mr. Pointe!

