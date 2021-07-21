CarolinaEast Medical Center to further lift visitor restrictions

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Health System has announced it will further lift visitor restrictions at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Beginning Wednesday, all inpatients and emergency patients are allowed any two visitors during visiting hours, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new visiting hours apply for all units except the Crossroads Adult Mental Health unit, which is 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Intensive Care Unit, which is limited to half hour increments at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Inpatients are no longer be limited to two designated visitors throughout their stay, with any visitor 12 or older allowed in; however, only two visitors will be allowed in at one time. Emergency Department patients are allowed two guests while being cared for.

All patients on COVID isolation protocol will not be allowed visitors. All visitors must be at least 12 years old, and all minors must be accompanied by one adult. Visitors will be required to pass a wellness screening upon entry. Visitors must also obtain a visitor pass when checking in and must check out after visiting.

All visitors are required to wear a mask at all times, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

The hospital cafeteria dining area and coffee shop remain closed to the public, but visitors can buy to-go food.

Hospital waiting area remain closed at this time and visitors will continue to wait outside the hospital during surgical procedures.

“Safety remains our guiding principle at CarolinaEast. Striking a balance between protecting our staff, patients, and visitors while also fulfilling the needs of those we serve has been a challenge. However, we do understand that family support is an important piece of healing and we hope that reintroducing more of that support to our patients - in a safe way - will fill in some gaps that this pandemic has created.”

All visitation to the hospital was restricted in March 2020 in an attempt to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Easing of restrictions began in late July 2020.

