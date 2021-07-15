Advertisement

Martin County softball team heads to World Series for first time ever

The Jamesville 12U Softball team won the state title for the first time in program history.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County softball team is representing Eastern Carolina in the World Series for the first time ever.

The Jamesville 12U Softball team won the state title for the first time in program history, becoming the team the champions for the District 6 Babe Ruth Tournament after an undefeated season.

Jamesville 12U Softball team
Jamesville 12U Softball team(Jamesville 12U Softball team)

The team is now headed to Florida for the Babe Ruth World Series beginning this weekend. They are one of multiple teams representing Eastern North Carolina in different age groups.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers and a small cross sit at the scene where a City of Washington employee was killed in a...
Washington public works employee killed in tractor accident
Tangela Parker and Eric Parker
Couple wanted in North Carolina killing arrested in Arizona
Darwin Robinson, Jr.
Police charge man after woman’s body found in Jacksonville motel
Karl Shackleford, Jr.
UPDATE: Man arrested, faces charges in Kinston fatal shooting investigation
Fatal collision on I-26 heading towards Orangeburg leaves one dead.
Driver dies in fatal Duplin County crash

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Continued hot and muggy; Isolated storms
Jamesville Softball Team headed to World Series
Jamesville Softball Team headed to World Series
Beatrice
Fishermen save newborn horse from drowning on the Outer Banks
Cherry Point Air Show returning in September with the Blue Angels
Cherry Point Air Show returning in September with the Blue Angels