Martin County softball team heads to World Series for first time ever

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County softball team is representing Eastern Carolina in the World Series for the first time ever.

The Jamesville 12U Softball team won the state title for the first time in program history, becoming the team the champions for the District 6 Babe Ruth Tournament after an undefeated season.

Jamesville 12U Softball team (Jamesville 12U Softball team)

The team is now headed to Florida for the Babe Ruth World Series beginning this weekend. They are one of multiple teams representing Eastern North Carolina in different age groups.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.