Batter up! Chocowinity 16U All-Star Softball team headed to Babe Ruth World Series

CHOCOWINITY, NC (WITN) - A group of young athletes are getting ready to play ball at the Babe Ruth Softball World Series in Florida.

The Chocowinity 16U All-Star Softball team is representing the southeast region in the championships after winning the state tournament by going undefeated. The team credits their success to their teamwork and chemistry.

“We all hang out a lot and have a lot of fun together. We’re able to let loose and work hard,” said some of the players who appeared on WITN News at Sunrise Tuesday morning.

While the team spends time on the diamond preparing to head to Florida, they are also raising funds to help get there. The team is looking to raise at least $20,000 to fund the trip. You can donate on GoFundMe or by contacting them via Facebook.

In 2015, the Chocowinity team also competed in the Babe Ruth World Series, but this is the first time this group of girls will be competing.

“It’s a great experience for all of us to be down there and play together.”

The tournament is on July 18-27 in Jensen Beach, Florida.

