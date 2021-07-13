Advertisement

Batter up! Chocowinity 16U All-Star Softball team headed to Babe Ruth World Series

The world series is happening in Jensen Beach, Florida on July 18-27.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOWINITY, NC (WITN) - A group of young athletes are getting ready to play ball at the Babe Ruth Softball World Series in Florida.

The Chocowinity 16U All-Star Softball team is representing the southeast region in the championships after winning the state tournament by going undefeated. The team credits their success to their teamwork and chemistry.

“We all hang out a lot and have a lot of fun together. We’re able to let loose and work hard,” said some of the players who appeared on WITN News at Sunrise Tuesday morning.

While the team spends time on the diamond preparing to head to Florida, they are also raising funds to help get there. The team is looking to raise at least $20,000 to fund the trip. You can donate on GoFundMe or by contacting them via Facebook.

Caption

In 2015, the Chocowinity team also competed in the Babe Ruth World Series, but this is the first time this group of girls will be competing.

“It’s a great experience for all of us to be down there and play together.”

The tournament is on July 18-27 in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephan Swearingen was fired from his position as a captain with Hamilton Fire-EMS a day after...
WARRANT: Former Hamilton Fire/EMS captain facing SBI child porn charges
Deshon Davis is facing more than 20 drug trafficking related charges.
Pitt County man under $1 million bond after month-long drug trafficking investigation
File image
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of break-ins
Eastern North Carolina hiring woes.
Many ENC jobs go unfilled, some employers forced to close
Ruby Reeves
Deputies looking for missing Pamlico County teen

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines offered Wednesday in Greenville
Chocowinity 16U All-Star Softball team
Chocowinity 16U All-Star Softball team
Chocowinity 16 U All Star Softball Team Heading To Babe Ruth Softball World Series
Chocowinity 16 U All Star Softball Team Heading To Babe Ruth Softball World Series
State troopers investigating fatal hit and run in Duplin County