Wilson police investigating fatal shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Wilson police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Augusta Circle. Officers say 33-year-old Brandon Bowens was taken to the hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

