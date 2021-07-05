Advertisement

Wilson police investigating fatal shooting

Fatal shooting generic
Fatal shooting generic(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Wilson police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Augusta Circle. Officers say 33-year-old Brandon Bowens was taken to the hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

