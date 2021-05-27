Advertisement

Shootout in Greenville Dollar General parking lot leaves one dead, another wounded

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A shootout between two cars has left one man dead and another wounded, according to Greenville police.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Stantonsburg Road.

Police said a car with two shooting victims drove to Vidant Medical Center. Police Chief Mark Holtzman said one of those men, identified as 21-year-old Latrell Heath died, while his brother, 27-year-old Kevion Heath, has non-life-threatening injuries. Both men are in their mid-20s, according to the chief.

Officers said they found a possible murder weapon on Mozingo Road that had been tossed out. There is no word yet on the description of the other car.

Police said they found a gun believed to have been used in the shooting along this stretch of...
Police said they found a gun believed to have been used in the shooting along this stretch of Mozingo Road.(WITN)

Police say this shooting is not connected to a manhunt this morning on the other side of Greenville for a man wanted in Greene County on an attempted murder charge.

