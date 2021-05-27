Shootout in Greenville Dollar General parking lot leaves one dead, another wounded

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A shootout between two cars has left one man dead and another wounded, according to Greenville police.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Stantonsburg Road.

Police said a car with two shooting victims drove to Vidant Medical Center. Police Chief Mark Holtzman said one of those men, identified as 21-year-old Latrell Heath died, while his brother, 27-year-old Kevion Heath, has non-life-threatening injuries. Both men are in their mid-20s, according to the chief.

“Evidence at the scene shows there were at least two shooters involved in this. It appears that both of the vehicles were parked on the side of the building for some sort of meeting, perhaps.”

Officers said they found a possible murder weapon on Mozingo Road that had been tossed out. There is no word yet on the description of the other car.

Police said they found a gun believed to have been used in the shooting along this stretch of Mozingo Road. (WITN)

Police say this shooting is not connected to a manhunt this morning on the other side of Greenville for a man wanted in Greene County on an attempted murder charge.

