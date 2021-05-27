Search ends for attempted murder suspect in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The search for a man wanted for an attempted murder in another county has ended in Greenville.

A police spokeswoman tells WITN that officers have exhausted all leads in the search for Ronald Sauls, Jr. in the Fire Tower Road area. That active search ended shortly after 1:00 p.m.

It began Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m. at the Pointe At Wimbledon apartment complex on Wimbledon Drive.

Greenville police said officers were serving an attempted murder warrant out of Greene County for the 23-year-old Sauls when he climbed out of a window of an apartment.

We’re told that Sauls was only wearing a pair of shorts when he took off.

Multiple officers converged to the area while a K9 & a drone unit were also searching.

Police were searching for an attempted murder suspect Thursday morning in Greenville. (WITN)

Police say call 911 if you see Sauls and do not approach him.

When reached by phone Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith could not provide details about Sauls at this time.

