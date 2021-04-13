Advertisement

Officials ask for public’s help in Onslow County man’s 2019 death

Cesar Felix death investigation ongoing.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding people who may have information regarding the death of Cesar Felix.

On Nov. 8, 2019, Felix and a woman were attacked by three unknown assailants in an apparent robbery at a home on Lake Cole Road in Jacksonville.

During the robbery, Felix was shot and later died. The woman was physically attacked, but officials say she only received minor injuries.

April 13, 2021 Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking the public for assistance in finding persons who...

Posted by Onslow County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The sheriff’s office’s investigation has identified people of interest, but officials say more information is needed to continue the investigation.

If you have information, you are asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective J. Daniels at 910-989-4071, or Crime Stopper at 910-938-3273. You are asked to refer to case 2019-016279 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. You can also text anonymous tips by typing TIP3CSJAX to 274637.

