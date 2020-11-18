Christmas Tree lots open in Greenville.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It may be hard to believe but the holidays are here and that means Christmas Trees are now available in Eastern Carolina.

Mountain Boy Trees has been growing North Carolina Fraser Firs in Avery County and selling them in Greenville for decades.

Larry Cuthbertson says the weather was good this year and the North Carolina crop turned out great.

He says it’s OK to buy a tree early because they will last for months in a bowl of clean fresh water.

He also advises setting your tree up away from vents to avoid drying it out.

Cuthbertson adds there will be plenty of sizes available to celebrate the season, and they’re some of the best quality trees he’s ever seen. “We got rain at the right time and everything. Our trees this year are probably in the best shape they’ve been in years. We had a good growing season.”

Christmas wreaths made from tree trimmings are also available at many lots as well.

