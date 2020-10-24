Wallace Police arrest woman for first-degree murder in mobile home park homicide

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been shot dead, and a woman has been injured at a Wallace mobile home park.

Wallace Police responded to Wells Mobile Home Park on Highway 41 around 11 p.m. on Friday, October 23, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Officers found that two people had been shot.

Lonnel Henderson, 26, of Wallace, was one of the victims. He died from his injuries.

Shardonnay Langley, 22, of Wallace, was also shot. She has been treated for her injuries and is Henderson’s sister, according to police.

Marshje Swinson, 26, of Willard, faces first-degree murder charges in Henderson’s death and attempted first-degree murder charges in the shooting of Langley.

Police say Swinson and Henderson were in a relationship.

Officers recovered a 9mm handgun from Swinson.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 910-285-2126.

