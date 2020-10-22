ECU investigating alleged drink tampering at fraternity house

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU authorities are investigating allegations of drink tampering at the Theta Chi fraternity house.

According to an ECU Alert sent Thursday morning, the alleged tampering happened on September 24th, 26th, and 30th. All three victims claim they were given pre-poured drinks from someone.

ECU officials say it is illegal for anyone to distribute food or drinks when that person knows it contains something harmful.

