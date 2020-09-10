K&W Cafeteria files for bankruptcy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A popular southeastern restaurant based in North Carolina, with a location in Greenville, has filed for bankruptcy.

K&W Cafeteria says it plans to continue to serve customers while it restructures.

The new measure comes after the restaurant chain closed six unprofitable locations, including in Raleigh and Goldsboro.

K&W’S president blames the coronavirus pandemic for the closures.

Customers at the Greenville location say it will be devastating if all of the other K&W locations are forced to close.

Joyce Graham says, “It would be really disheartening because I really like eating here. The food is really good and the staff that work here are very nice.”

Frederick Graham says, “It would be very devastating because we eat here a lot and we enjoy the food. We like the company and we like the atmosphere.”

The company is based in Winston-Salem and has locations throughout the state, plus in South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.