K&W Cafeteria files for bankruptcy
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A popular southeastern restaurant based in North Carolina, with a location in Greenville, has filed for bankruptcy.
K&W Cafeteria says it plans to continue to serve customers while it restructures.
The new measure comes after the restaurant chain closed six unprofitable locations, including in Raleigh and Goldsboro.
K&W’S president blames the coronavirus pandemic for the closures.
Customers at the Greenville location say it will be devastating if all of the other K&W locations are forced to close.
Joyce Graham says, “It would be really disheartening because I really like eating here. The food is really good and the staff that work here are very nice.”
Frederick Graham says, “It would be very devastating because we eat here a lot and we enjoy the food. We like the company and we like the atmosphere.”
The company is based in Winston-Salem and has locations throughout the state, plus in South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
