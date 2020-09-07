Advertisement

POLICE: Warrants obtained for three involved in Greenville parking lot assault

A video that has gone viral on social media appears to show the attack.
Police say a teen was assaulted in the Cook Out parking lot on 10th Street
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Warrants have been taken out against three people police say were involved in an assault on a teenager in the parking lot of a restaurant.

WITN reached out to police regarding a video that has gone viral on social media showing several people attacking one person.

Greenville police say officers responded around 10:30 p.m. this past Saturday to the Cook Out on 10th Street for a report of an assault.

Officials say they found a 17-year-old victim lying in the parking lot with serious injuries.

Police say that warrants have been taken out for the arrest of three people who are over the age of 18 while several juveniles who were identified as being involved have been referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Police say that a motive for the attack is still unknown but investigators say the victim and suspects appear to be known to each other.

