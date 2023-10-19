Advertise With Us
Kinston police investigating fatal shooting

Shooting in Minot(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are investigating the death of a man after they say they found him dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Kinston Police Department says they found 27-year-old Jaliek Pridgen dead from multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night around 11:50 p.m.

Officials say officers were sent to the 1800 block of Depree Street to help the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections with an area check.

When they got there, officers say they discovered evidence of a shooting and then found Pridgen.

Police say the preliminary investigation reveals one or multiple people shot the Kinston native at his residence during an apparent home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tip Line at 252-939-4020 or the Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

