ECU football shares disappointment following home loss to SMU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the fourth time this season ECU football was in a one-score game heading into the fourth quarter. For the fourth time this season, the Pirates got outplayed in the fourth quarter and lost. SMU claimed the victory last night 31-10. ECU is 1 and 5.

SMU never trailed on Thursday night as they built up a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. But ECU’s defense showed its teeth and held them to 14 into the fourth quarter.

“They average over 35 rushes a game. So we were expecting the run, expecting the run and they were able to hit us up top a couple of times,” says ECU linebacker Jeremy Lewis, “Where that happens when you are aggressive in the run game.”

Turnovers killed the Pirates chances. A fumble by Alex Flinn at his own 32 trailing 14-10 resulted in only a field goal thanks to great play by ECU’s defense.

“It’s a two-way street like we go out there and we get a lot of stops. You see other teams not scoring a lot versus us,” says Lewis, “So I’m like ok it is college football.”

Still a one-score game when a mix up on a play called an “option” for the receiver saw Chase Sowell do one thing and Flinn another. A pick six resulted and essentially sealed the game for SMU.

“That one is on me,” says ECU receiver Chase Sowell, “I got to be on the same page you know. Flinn is a smart player, great player. I just got to be on the same page as him.”

The Pirates surrendered another late touchdown in the final minutes as SMU ran the clock down. Another disappointing fourth quarter where plenty of quarter was given to the visitors thanks to 10 points off turnovers and the late score.

“Just finish the game,” says Sowell, “Fnish these drives, finish the quarters.”

“Can’t separate in the locker room. This is a time when you have to come together and lift everybody up,” says Lewis, “Stay focused because we have a lot of football games to play left. So you know we can’t just give up now.”

ECU next hosts UNC Charlotte for homecoming next Saturday at 2 PM.

