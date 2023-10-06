Kinston police find man with multiple orders for arrest

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say they stopped a man for a traffic violation and arrested him after finding multiple orders for arrest.

The Kinston Police Department says they encountered Curtis Davis on a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

During the stop, officers say they found Davis had four orders for arrest.

Davis was charged with orders as well as possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed gun.

KPD say they found this gun on Davis early Friday morning during a traffic stop. (Kinston Police Department)

