Kinston police find man with multiple orders for arrest
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say they stopped a man for a traffic violation and arrested him after finding multiple orders for arrest.
The Kinston Police Department says they encountered Curtis Davis on a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Friday morning.
During the stop, officers say they found Davis had four orders for arrest.
Davis was charged with orders as well as possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed gun.
