Kinston church giving away free backpacks to residents

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greater St. Paul United Holy Church will host a Back-to-School event on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The organization says residents can receive free backpacks and school supplies, while they last.

The event will also feature food, games, music and a bounce house for children.

The giveaway is from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at 2101 Tower Hill Road in Kinston.

For more information go to www.greaterstpaul.church.org.

