Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Beaufort County balloonist passes away

A local man was found dead in Bath Creek this morning.
A local man was found dead in Bath Creek this morning.(WXIX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local hot air balloonist was found dead this morning.

According to Beaufort County deputies, 50-year-old Neal Langford of Bath was found deceased in Bath Creek around 11:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Langford was found in the water near a private dock on North Main Street in Bath, Langford’s home is also on North Main Street.

According to a 2021 episode of North Carolina Weekend on PBS, Langford was known locally as a hot air balloon enthusiast who was a co-owner of IBX Balloon Flights, a company he helped start in 2018 after moving to Bath from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Deputies say that the investigation of Langford’s death is still underway, but that they do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nash County tornado damage
Nash and Edgecombe counties begin cleanup, Pfizer plant closed until further notice
on highway 11
STICKY MESS: Tar tanker rollover closes Highway 11 in Lenoir County
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road
John Chandler Caldwell
Mt. Olive coach indicted on indecent liberties charges from time as high school coach
Christ Edwards
ECU Sports Properties announces new “Voice of the Pirates” broadcast announcer

Latest News

DOT improving Greenville roundabout Sunday night
Municipal election filing ended at noon
Mobile healthcare unit unveiled in Martin county
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Elizabeth City
Two suspects arrested for 2021 murder