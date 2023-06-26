Advertise With Us
AUTOPSY: Greenville man shot four times in Thanksgiving night murder, wife charged

Police said the deadly shooting happened outside the couple's Greenville home.(Greenville police/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy says a Greenville man was shot four times after a Thanksgiving night argument with his wife.

Travion Williams was killed in the front yard of his Kenwood Lane home just before midnight.

Police charged with man’s wife, Latoria Anderson, with the murder.

The autopsy, which was released today, said the 31-year-old man was hit once in the face by gunfire, and three times in the upper left and right thighs.

The 30-year-old Anderson remains in the Pitt County jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Her next court date is set for August 3rd.

