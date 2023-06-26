AUTOPSY: Greenville man shot four times in Thanksgiving night murder, wife charged

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy says a Greenville man was shot four times after a Thanksgiving night argument with his wife.

Travion Williams was killed in the front yard of his Kenwood Lane home just before midnight.

Police charged with man’s wife, Latoria Anderson, with the murder.

The autopsy, which was released today, said the 31-year-old man was hit once in the face by gunfire, and three times in the upper left and right thighs.

The 30-year-old Anderson remains in the Pitt County jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Her next court date is set for August 3rd.

