Swimming advisory issued for Kill Devil Hills site

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - State experts say a swimming spot in the East has high levels of bacteria, which is not healthy to swim in.

A swimming advisory has been issued to a sound site on Colington Drive in Kill Devil Hills due to bacteria levels exceeding water standards. This is based on tests the North Carolina Marine Fisheries took over a span of thirty days.

When enterococci levels are high, people swimming or playing in the water have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illnesses or skin infections. according to the state.

The advisory is not a beach closing, nor does it affect the entire Colington Harbour area. The areas impacted within the 200-foot range of the warning signs.

Marine Fisheries says that testing will continue until bacteria levels lower, and then the swimming advisory will be lifted.

