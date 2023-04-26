Camp Lejeune Marine killed while training at Twentynine Palms

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - NCIS is investigating the death of a Camp Lejeune Marine who died during training at Twentynine Palms, California.

Camp Lejeune confirms that Lance Corporal Jackson Forringer died last Thursday during Integrated Training Exercise 3-23.

Forringer, who just turned 20 earlier this month, was assigned to the 2nd Marine Regiment at Camp Lejeune.

He joined the Marine Corps in July of 2021.

An obituary says Forringer was killed during training at the California base. It says he was a 2021 graduate of Chesnee High School in Chesnee, South Carolina, and that his lifelong dream was to be a Marine.

The 2d Marine Division says there were no other injuries reported.

