SHERIFF: Teenager & man killed in Ahoskie shooting
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager and a man were killed in a shooting Friday afternoon
The sheriff said it happened around 1:39 p.m. in Ahoskie.
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy and a 46-year-old man were killed.
The SBI says the investigation is ongoing and potential suspects and charges will soon be released.
