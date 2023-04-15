SHERIFF: Teenager & man killed in Ahoskie shooting

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager and a man were killed in a shooting Friday afternoon

The sheriff said it happened around 1:39 p.m. in Ahoskie.

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy and a 46-year-old man were killed.

The SBI says the investigation is ongoing and potential suspects and charges will soon be released.

