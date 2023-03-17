Advertise With Us
Coast Guard saves sea turtle swimming in dangerous waters

Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet said it was notified about the turtle in the ferry basin...
Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet said it was notified about the turtle in the ferry basin next to their station and the ferry terminal.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTERAS INLET, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the U.S. Coast Guard paused their boat training on Thursday to help save a sea turtle that was in some dangerous waters.

Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet said it was notified about the turtle in the ferry basin next to their station and the ferry terminal.

Because the area has high boat traffic, a Coast Guard crew picked up the turtle and brought it to the station.

A volunteer from the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles picked it up and moved the turtle to a safer location

