Police find homemade bombs, chemicals found in Washington man’s former residence

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after police say he had the ingredients to make weapons of mass destruction.

Washington Police got a tip Thursday night that sparked their officers and the State Bureau of Investigations to search Joseph Hardison’s former homes.

They found several homemade explosives and chemicals to make bombs but determined there was no immediate threat to the public.

Hardison, 45, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction and is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

