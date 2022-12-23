Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation.

Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive.

Officers began life-saving measures, but Battle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned that the suspect, 20-year-old Gavin Hill, was walking on the George St Bridge away from the scene. Hill was quickly found with a gun on him.

As a result, the gun was taken and he was transported to the police department for questioning. Police say this was domestic-related, and both parties knew each other.

Hill was formally arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. He remains in the Edgecombe County Detention Facility without bond.

