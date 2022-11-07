Handicapped woman says broken elevator keeps her trapped

Jessica Webber says she's been stuck on the second floor of her apartment building for months
Jessica Webber says she's been stuck on the second floor of her apartment building for months
By Deric Rush
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Handicapped tenants at the Mays Landing Apartments in Maysville say they have been stuck in their building’s second floor for weeks because of a broken elevator.

Jessica Webber is a tenant who is wheelchair-bound.

“I want off this second floor,” Webber says. “I’ve been stuck in my apartment for months, I want out.”

Because of a number of maintenance issues, Webber and her neighbors say they’ve been requesting repairs for months.

Other problems with the building include water leaks, and in the past, a bug infestation.

Webber pointed out to WITN that Sunday morning, a fire alarm went off and she was stuck, “unless somebody would throw me down the stairs.”

The property manager says she requested a repair for the elevator weeks ago, but says her maintenance staff has yet to receive the part.

“I took over managing that property this year,” First Rate Property Management’s Kerry Davis said. “I don’t want you to think that I don’t care. I have done a lot, I cleaned the place myself when the maintenance guy isn’t there.”

With a two-hour commute and no one to manage the property, Davis accepts that she may have bitten off more than she can chew.

“I’ll be honest with you: I’ve given my notice about a month ago to not manage the property anymore,” Davis said. “My company is too small to handle what that property needs.”

Davis says they are currently looking to sell the property to a larger company closer to the Jones County area. The hope is that company will have more resources available to fix the majority of the maintenance issues throughout the building.

