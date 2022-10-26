Eastern Carolina fire districts get new fire insurance ratings

This is a generic photo of a fire truck
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several fire districts in Eastern Carolina now have new fire insurance classifications, meaning home and business owners will see the change in premiums when their policies renew.

Pitt County says that on Sept. 22 and Oct. 18 of this year, Pitt County Emergency Management, along with the fire chiefs of Bethel, Eastern Pines, Far, Farmville, Pactolus, and Pem fire districts got results from recent fire insurance classification surveys.

The surveys came from the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Ratings and Inspections Department.

The OSFM says the reason for the evaluation was to get information for fire insurance classifications, which may be used in the calculations of property insurance premiums. The lower the classification, the lower homeowners’ and business owners’ insurances are.

WITN is told that the survey was not conducted for property loss prevention or life safety purposes, and no life safety or property loss prevention recommendations were made.

Here is how the fire districts were rated:

  • Bethel Fire District fire insurance classification is a Protection Class 4. Formerly Class 6 applied. Class 4 applies to properties with a fire flow of 3500 gpm or less. The private and public protection at properties with larger needed fire flows are individually evaluated and may vary from the 4 classification.
  • Eastern Pines Fire District fire insurance classification is a Protection Class 4/9E. Formerly Class 59/E applied. Class 4 applies to properties with a fire flow of 3500 gpm or less. Class 9E applies to all other properties within the fire district outside of the 5 miles, but no more than 6 miles. The private and public protection at properties with larger needed fire flows are individually evaluated and may vary from the 4/9E classification.
  • Far Fire District fire insurance classification is a Protection Class 5/9E. Class 5 applies to all properties within five miles of a fire insurance district with a fire flow of 3500 gpm or less. Class 9E applies to all other properties within the fire district outside the 5 miles. The private and public protection at properties with larger needed fire flows are individually evaluated and may vary from the 5/9E classification.
  • Farmville Fire District fire insurance classification is a Protection Class 4. Class 4 applies to properties with a fire flow of 3500 gpm or less. The private and public protection at properties with larger needed fire flows are individually evaluated and may vary from the 4 classification.
  • Pactolus Fire District fire insurance classification is a Protection Class 5/9E.  Class 5 applies to all properties within five miles of a fire insurance district with a fire flow of 3500 gpm or less. Class 9E applies to all other properties within the fire district outside the 5 miles. The private and public protection at properties with larger needed fire flows are individually evaluated and may vary from the 5/9E classification.
  • Pem Fire District fire insurance classification is a Protection Class 5/9E.  Formerly Class 7/9E applied. Class 5 applies to all properties within five miles of a fire insurance district with a fire flow of 3500 gpm or less. Class 9E applies to all other properties within the fire district outside the 5 miles. The private and public protection at properties with larger needed fire flows are individually evaluated and may vary from the 5/9E classification.

More information about these fire insurance evaluations can be found by calling (252) 902-3950.

