WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom.

Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.

While attending East Carolina University, Jeffries interned at WITN under the guidance of Dave Jordan, and former WITN employees Sharon Johnson and Grace Holland.

Upon graduation, she joined the news team as the weekend multimedia journalist, progressed into the role of New Bern bureau chief and weekend sunrise anchor, before landing a main anchor spot back in April.

Jeffries was eager to transition into her new role because it had always been her “dream job,” however in recent months she heard her calling outside of the news industry.

“The decision to get out of news was one of the hardest choices I’ve ever had to make, but I know what the Lord is telling me to do, and I have to be obedient,” said Jeffries.

Lead by her faith, she is making the decision to move back to her hometown of Eden, NC, and pursue a career in education.

“When Hannah joined us as an intern here at WITN several years ago -- it was clear that she was going to be a wonderful asset not only to our team but as a friend to everyone at the station,” said Clayton Bauman, WITN news director. “While we are sad to see her go, we are happy to know that she’s bringing her wonderful personality and work ethic to the education field.”

For nearly three years Jeffries has brought Eastern Carolina stories that matter. We thank her for her service and wish her the best in future endeavors.

Hannah’s last day on-air is Tuesday, October 4.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Deputies say the murder happened at this mobile home late Sunday night.
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus
Warren Day | Gerald Ward | Willie Howard
Man found nude after being kidnapped, assaulted & robbed
Elijah Daniel is wanted for last Monday's murder.
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk

Latest News

WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
Voting machine check
Election officials check voting machines; Pitt Co. absentee numbers higher than ever
The Pitt County Board of Elections is testing voting machines in preparation for the November...
Pitt County officials to test voting machines
Road work sign
Crews to work on drainage improvements on U.S. 258