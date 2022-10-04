WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom.

Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.

While attending East Carolina University, Jeffries interned at WITN under the guidance of Dave Jordan, and former WITN employees Sharon Johnson and Grace Holland.

Upon graduation, she joined the news team as the weekend multimedia journalist, progressed into the role of New Bern bureau chief and weekend sunrise anchor, before landing a main anchor spot back in April.

Jeffries was eager to transition into her new role because it had always been her “dream job,” however in recent months she heard her calling outside of the news industry.

“The decision to get out of news was one of the hardest choices I’ve ever had to make, but I know what the Lord is telling me to do, and I have to be obedient,” said Jeffries.

Lead by her faith, she is making the decision to move back to her hometown of Eden, NC, and pursue a career in education.

“When Hannah joined us as an intern here at WITN several years ago -- it was clear that she was going to be a wonderful asset not only to our team but as a friend to everyone at the station,” said Clayton Bauman, WITN news director. “While we are sad to see her go, we are happy to know that she’s bringing her wonderful personality and work ethic to the education field.”

For nearly three years Jeffries has brought Eastern Carolina stories that matter. We thank her for her service and wish her the best in future endeavors.

Hannah’s last day on-air is Tuesday, October 4.

