Greenville man charged with insurance fraud

Insurance fraud
Insurance fraud(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday.

Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to his vehicle.

WITN is told that the crimes occurred on June 6th.

Causey says Tarboro police arrested Ruffin on Sept. 14th, but he was released on a written promise to appear in Pitt County District Court on Dec. 7th.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is expected to make another landfall near Charleston, SC late Friday
8:00 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian moving off Florida coast; Winds holding at 65 mph
Past year of the North Carolina Seafood Festival
North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue
Plane crash reported in area of County Home Road
Plane crash reported in Pitt County; 2 minor injuries
Tropical Storm Warning
5 PM Tropical Update: Ian regains hurricane strength winds; Tropical Storm Warning and surge for ENC
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Latest News

Rabid raccoon
Another rabid raccoon found in Lenoir County
Mega Millions / Powerball jackpots as of 9/29/2022
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both top $300 million
The DOT was out Thursday shoring up dunes along Highway 12 on the Outer Banks.
NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend
Ocracoke-Hatteras ferry
Tropical Storm Ian impacts ferry routes