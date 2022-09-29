Greenville man charged with insurance fraud

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday.

Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to his vehicle.

WITN is told that the crimes occurred on June 6th.

Causey says Tarboro police arrested Ruffin on Sept. 14th, but he was released on a written promise to appear in Pitt County District Court on Dec. 7th.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.