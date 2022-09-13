Greenville ENC Alliance announces new president

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance is welcoming a new president this month.

The organization announced that Josh Lewis will fill the role of president starting Sept. 26. WITN is told that Lewis brings more than 13 years of economic and workforce development experience through his work with organizations in North Carolina and Virginia.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to join the Greenville ENC Alliance as the next president,” shared Lewis. “It was very clear during the discovery phase of the recruitment process that the area is rich with assets such as infrastructure capacity, human capital, community amenities, higher education opportunities, as well as attractive and growing industry. Above all, I witnessed a strong passion for this community coupled with a desire to maximize success.”

Lewis most recently served as the executive director of the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership, a regional economic development organization serving a multi-county area in Virginia. He has previously held board and development roles with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Downtown Roanoke, United Way, and Goodwill Industries. During his career, Lewis has helped to create more than 5,000 jobs and $1 billion in capital investment.

“The board of directors is excited to welcome Josh Lewis and his family to Greenville and our Pitt County community. Josh has an extensive background in economic development and under his leadership we look forward to continuing the mission of the Alliance and achieving even more success in economic growth and prosperity in Pitt County and eastern North Carolina,” shared Greg Steele, chair of the Greenville ENC Alliance. “We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to Tom Kulikowski who has served as the organization’s interim president during this transition period.”

