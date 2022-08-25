New area code coming to Onslow & Duplin counties; customers can keep existing one

ONSLOW & DUPLIN COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - A new area code is coming to Onslow and Duplin counties, but government officials make clear that customers can keep their existing one.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code, and that assignments to 472 will begin once the 910 area code has been used up.

In Eastern Carolina, the 910 calling area serves Duplin and Onslow counties, which includes Camp Lejeune. Outside of Eastern Carolina, areas like Fayetteville, Lumberton, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg are also served.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator believes the remaining supply of available telephone numbers in the 910 area will be used up in the first quarter of 2023. Because of this, a new area code, 472, had to be created to support future demand.

WITN is told that no new 472 numbers will be given until the remaining 910 numbers are used up. However, beginning Oct. 7th, customers in the 910 area code region may be assigned a number in the 472 area code when they ask for new service or another line.

“Customers receiving a 472 area code will be required to dial the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 910 area code do today,” the North Carolina Utilities Commission says.

People are told to prepare for the eventual start of the new 472 area code by:

Checking devices to verify that area codes are included with all stored numbers

Continuing to program/save/store phone numbers to all devices using the full 10-digit telephone number

Verifying that all services and equipment – such as automatic dialers, life-safety & medical alert systems, alarm/security systems and security gates, call-forwarding settings and voicemail services – recognize the new area code as a valid phone number.

More information can be found by calling your local telephone service provider or visiting the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.