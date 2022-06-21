Advertisement

Greenville Little League teams one step closer to championship series

The Greenville Little League City Championship series will begin June 21.
The Greenville Little League City Championship series will begin June 21.
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is soon to be the final showdown on the diamond for little league players in Greenville, and we now know the two teams on their way to the City Championship series.

The winners of Monday night’s North State and Tar Heel championship games continue on to the final round at Stallings Stadium on Elm Street.

Ross Orthodontics took a 6-5 victory for the North State League over C & C Stoneworks.

They will take on Truist, who bested RE/MAX with a 4-2 win, representing the Tar Heel League.

Whether the players come out victorious or not, they know the value of good sportsmanship.

“It’ll be a hard one, I mean, everybody’s good,” said Bruce Tyndall, a second baseman in this year’s league. “RE/MAX is pretty good. Truist is good, C and C and Ross. I’m probably going to go with a Tar Heel team.”

For other players, this year’s losses mean the end of their little league careers.

“It’s also sad if you’re a 12,” said Charlie Kemble who played his last season as a catcher. “I was sad yesterday, but today is regular.”

While the playoff games have been a single-elimination tournament, the City Championship will be a series of best two-out-of-three.

The first match up is scheduled for Tuesday.

