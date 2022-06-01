Children’s Miracle Network: Educational training helps pediatricians

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is once again hosting the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, although this year will be a two-day event.

Part of the telethon’s donations help educate current and future health care workers.

For staff at the Maynard Children’s Hospital, they are furthering their education by using mannequins to practice their pediatric patient care.

The mannequins have the ability to be programmed so that different functions can be practiced.

“They can be programmed to have different respiratory statuses, whether they’re breathing really fast, you can create sounds in their hearts and lungs,” Nicole Belcher, pediatric care physician assistant said. “They can do some simulations with codes and respiratory distress to figure out how to start and then as the patient is progressing, what to do next.”

The mannequin is a unique learning tool for the staff to practice their patient care on children, with sizes ranging from babies to older children.

The equipment allows the staff to practice multiple different scenarios and make sure they’re at their best when at the patient’s bedside.

Staff members say they’ve felt a big increase in confidence when it comes to caring for the patients after learning about these vital teaching instruments.

100% of proceeds raised go directly to the hospitals, specifically for children’s care and bettering their health and future quality of life.

