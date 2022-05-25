Advertisement

The 37th annual Children’s Miracle Network Broadcast to air on WITN

Children's Miracle Network Broadcast
Children's Miracle Network Broadcast(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is once again hosting the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, although this year will be a two-day event.

You can tune into WITN Saturday, June 4 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and then again Sunday, June 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for this year’s CMN Broadcast.

We hope you will join us to hear the amazing stories of children who are treated at James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital. During the broadcast, you will learn more about how your donation will truly make an impact on the lives of sick and injured children throughout eastern North Carolina who rely on Maynard Children’s Hospital for their care.

You can donate today here or call 800-673-5437 during the event. 100% of your donation will stay right here to support programs and services of Maynard Children’s Hospital. Together, we can change kids’ health and change the future!

To learn more about the Children’s Miracle Network, click here.

