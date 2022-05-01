One dead after late night shooting Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One woman is dead after a shooting in Rocky Mount late Saturday night.

Rocky Mount police responded to a “shots fired” call in the 300 block of Middle Street around 11:20 p.m. According to police, the Rocky Mount Emergency 9-1-1 center received a second call about a woman being shot while officers were en route.

When officers arrived, police say they found a 44-year-old shooting victim. She was transported to UNC Nash Health Care, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation determined an unknown suspect(s) fired gunshots into the residence and struck the woman. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim’s boyfriend was also in the residence when the shooting occurred, but was unharmed.

The Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit, is investigating the events that led to the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Rocky Mount Police at (252)972-1411.

