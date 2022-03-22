Maysville police officer trapped in wrecked cruiser for over two hours
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Maysville police officer was trapped in his wrecked police cruiser for more than two hours after it crashed during a police chase overnight.
Officer Austin Goulder was chasing a vehicle that didn’t stop for a police safety checkpoint when he crashed on Highway 58, east of Maysville, around 11:30 p.m.
Goulder’s vehicle ended up in chest-deep water, and he was trapped until just before 2:00 a.m.
The town says Maysville Fire, Rescue, and EMS, along with several other local fire departments worked on freeing the officer from his cruiser.
The 25-year-old officer was flown to Vidant Medical Center and was released this morning.
Goulder, who has been a police officer in the town since last June, has also been a member of the town’s fire/rescue/EMS team for over five years.
Highway 58 was shut down for three hours due to the crash.
The vehicle that Officer Gouler was chasing managed to get away, but police say they now working on a description of that vehicle.
