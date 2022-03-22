Advertisement

Maysville police officer trapped in wrecked cruiser for over two hours

Officer Austin Goulder was chasing a vehicle that didn’t stop for a police safety checkpoint when he crashed on Highway 58 around 11:30 p.m.(Town of Maysville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Maysville police officer was trapped in his wrecked police cruiser for more than two hours after it crashed during a police chase overnight.

Officer Austin Goulder was chasing a vehicle that didn’t stop for a police safety checkpoint when he crashed on Highway 58, east of Maysville, around 11:30 p.m.

Goulder’s vehicle ended up in chest-deep water, and he was trapped until just before 2:00 a.m.

The town says Maysville Fire, Rescue, and EMS, along with several other local fire departments worked on freeing the officer from his cruiser.

The 25-year-old officer was flown to Vidant Medical Center and was released this morning.

Goulder, who has been a police officer in the town since last June, has also been a member of the town’s fire/rescue/EMS team for over five years.

This is a 2019 photo of Austin Goulder, on right.
This is a 2019 photo of Austin Goulder, on right.(Maysville Fire & EMS)

Highway 58 was shut down for three hours due to the crash.

The vehicle that Officer Gouler was chasing managed to get away, but police say they now working on a description of that vehicle.

