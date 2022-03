GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are investigating a shooting that killed a man.

Police say they found 37-year-old Jeffrey Williams of Goldsboro shot dead on Wisteria Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

No arrests have been announced.

The homicide is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

