PLANE CRASH: Carteret County students reported to be on board

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN has learned that several people involved in a plane crash were returning from a duck hunting trip.

A source close to those who were on board the plane said there were also students with the Carteret County school system on the trip.

WITN reached out to the school system for more information and was given a statement.

“We are incredibly saddened as we join with the Down East and Eastern North Carolina community as we await official word on the airplane crash off the coast of Drum Inlet, North Carolina. Crisis teams are on school campuses to support students, staff and families,” the Carteret County school system said in a statement.

The Coast Guard and several other agencies are searching a debris field.

