Search continues overnight after small plane crashes off coast

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The search continued overnight for a downed plane that disappeared from a radar screen Sunday off the coast.

The Coast Guard says crews searched through the night, but did not find any debris. They say more crews, including a helicopter, will likely assist in the search throughout the day Monday.

Officials say the crash happened about four miles east of Drum Inlet, 18 miles northeast of Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort. According to officials, Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center watch standers got a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

The report said the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar before disappearing from the radar screen.

On Sunday, a Coast Guard Station Fort Macon Motor Lifeboat crew along with a Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet Response Boat-Small boat crew are looking from the water. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City also assisted.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration the aircraft involved is a small, private, PC-12/27 plane.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.